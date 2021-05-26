Arrest warrant issued for Marilyn Manson over alleged assault of videographer

Marilyn Manson is the subject of an arrest warrant issued in New Hampshire for two counts of Class A misdemeanour simple assault.

The Gilford Police Department allege Manson – real name Brian Hugh Warner – assaulted a videographer during a concert he performed at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18, 2019.

Per a statement from Gilford Police, the videographer had been hired to film the concert and was located in the stage pit area of the venue when the alleged assaults took place.

Police allege Manson, his agent and legal counsel “have been aware of the warrant for some time” but that the musician has not returned to New Hampshire to face the charges.

If found guilty, Manson could face less than a year in prison and a fine of £1,400 (US$2,000) or less.

“The alleged assaults are not sexual in nature as has been asked by several other media outlets due to a number of other allegations made against Mr. Warner,” Gilford Police wrote in a statement on May 25.

In a statement to NME, Manson’s lawyer Howard King said: “It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera.”

“This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.

“This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.”

Since January this year, several women, including his former partner Evan Rachel Wood, have publicly accused Manson of sexual abuse and misconduct – allegations he denied in February.

Manson has been sued twice over allegations of sexual assault, most recently by his former assistant, Ashley Walters. In April, he was sued by actor Esmé Bianco over allegations of sexual assault, physical abuse and human trafficking. The Game of Thrones star first went public with allegations about Manson’s behaviour in February.

Manson has denied the allegations made by both Walters and Bianco, with his lawyer King calling the claims by Bianco “provably false”.