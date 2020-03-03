Art Of Fighting announce co-headlining tour with Youth Group

Art Of Fighting have announced dates for their first-ever co-headlining tour with Youth Group this May. Find all the details below.

The bands will stop by five Australian cities along the way, including Melbourne, Castlemaine and Wollongong. The trek kicks off May 1 at Adelaide’s Grace Emily before wrapping things up a week later at the Marrickville Bowling Club in Sydney. According to AoF, these dates will be their only live shows for 2020.

See below for the tour poster and more details.

In a press statement, AoF said they were “stoked to be hitting the road with old pals Youth Group this May. We have never done a double headline before so that’s extra exciting. We are long-time fans of YG’s warm, heartfelt, intelligent songs and look forward to catching them perform tunes old and new.”

To accompany the tour announcement, AoF have shared a video for ‘Conjuror’, a cut off their latest studio album, ‘Luna Low’. The heartfelt visual is directed by Luke Mclean Stephenson and Hayley Miro Browne, who is the sister of Ollie and Miles Browne from AoF.

The clip stars Miles’ son and pays tribute to their late father Allan Browne, who was also the inspiration behind the song. “Ollie first showed me a rough demo for ‘Conjuror’ during a visit to Denmark in 2017. I felt a pang of desire to be a part of the song, somehow. So when I was asked to make this video, I was ecstatic,” Hayley said in a statement.

“My nephew Arty (Miles Browne’s son) was a perfect fit, Dad adored him. The song soars. The lyrics describe a glider up above, the metaphors both lyrically and visually are plentiful and personal and the rest is history.”

Check out the video for ‘Conjuror’ below.

Art Of Fighting and Youth Group’s co-headlining Australian tour dates are:

Adelaide, Grace Emily (May 1)

Melbourne, Howler (2)

Castlemaine, The Bridge (3)

Wollongong, La La La’s (7)

Sydney, Marrickville Bowling Club (8)