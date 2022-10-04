Art Vs Science announce Australian tour, release video for ‘Check The Boombox’

Art Vs Science have announced a ten-date tour of Australia for this November in support of their recent album, ‘Big Overdrive’

Beginning at Brisbane’s The Brightside on November 11, Art Vs Science will then play Kingscliff, Melbourne, Aberfeldie and Newcastle, taking the tour into December when they’ll play at Mandurah, Fremantle, Wollongong, Sydney before wrapping up at McLaren Vale on December 17. Tickets for each venue are available now. Find all tour dates below.

“Buzzing to be back on the road again for the ‘Big Overdrive’ tour!” Art Vs Science said in a press statement. “Coming to some places we’ve never been before / haven’t been in a long time. “Pumped to play tunes off the new record and all the golden oldies.”

Coinciding with the tour announcement, the electronic trio have released a music video for album cut ‘Check The Boombox’. Watch that below:

Dropping back in August, ‘Big Overdrive’ marked Art Vs Science’s third studio album after being previewed with singles like ‘I Saw You’, ‘Dance’, ‘Monkey’, ‘Centaur’ and ‘Sweat’.

Art Vs Science’s 2022 tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 11 – Brisbane, Brightside

Saturday 12 – Kingscliff, Kingscliff Hotel (DJ set)

Friday 18 – Melbourne, The Espy

Saturday 19 – Aberfeldie, Illuminate The Rive

Friday 25 – Newcastle, The Newy

DECEMBER

Friday 2 – Mandurah, Top Floor Nightclub

Saturday 3 –Fremantle, Freo. Social

Thursday 8 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Friday 9 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Saturday 17 – McLaren Vale, Wine Machine