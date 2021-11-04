Art vs Science return with first single in 18 months, ‘Sweat’

Art vs Science have returned with their new single ‘Sweat’, marking their first release in 18 months.

The trio’s first song since last year’s ‘Icicle Bicycle’, ‘Sweat’ was produced by The Presets‘ Kim Moyes, and is set to kick off a string of B-side releases from the group to be released incrementally through to Christmas.

In a press statement, the band’s Dan Mac explained that work on the song began midway through last year, before Moyes got involved this year and deleted “everything except the vocals and bassline.”

“We’ve never written this way for Art vs Science and it was really fun to just throw the rule book out and do whatever was making our heads nod,” Mac said.

Watch the song’s chaotic accompanying music video, directed by Angus “Beef” McGuigan, below.

In addition to the release of ‘Sweat’, Art vs Science have also revealed a trio of tour dates spread throughout the next few months. They’ll be playing Melbourne’s Night Cat and Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory next month, and will then head to Brisbane in February of next year to play The Triffid.

Art Vs. Science are also set to play Victorian festival NYE On The Hill on New Year’s Eve next month, appearing on a lineup that also sports Baker Boy, The Chats, Hockey Dad and more.

In April last year, Dan Williams and Jim Finn of Art vs Science opened up about their experience of contracting COVID-19, with Williams believing he caught the virus from an Uber driver.

Art vs Science’s ‘Sweat’ tour dates are:

DECEMBER 2021

10 – Melbourne, Night Cat

18 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

FEBRUARY 2022

12 – Brisbane, The Triffid