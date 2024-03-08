Artists and music world speak out on International Women’s Day: “We’re on this planet to love and support each other”

Artists from across the music world have come together to speak out on International Women’s Day 2024 – celebrating and promoting the movement of women’s rights.

Taking place today (March 8), the annual event comes as a worldwide day of acknowledgement for the achievements of women, and serves as a reminder of how far we’ve come in striving for gender equality.

Gaining momentum across the early 20th century, the event was officially recognised by the UN in 1996 and also sheds light on the issues of inequality still prevalent in society, including domestic abuse, the gender pay gap, patriarchal structures and more. Each year, the event is celebrated with a unique theme, with 2024’s being ‘Invest In Women: Accelerate Progress’.

Advertisement

Now, countless artists and companies from across the music industry have spoken out in celebration of IWD, and taken to social media to celebrate the accomplishments of the women around them.

“It’s international women’s day and I hope you are using your voice to fight for equality today, as well as the other 364 days in the year,” wrote Norwegian pop punk band Sløtface, who also used the post to promote their new single ‘Final Gørl’ which is about “badass women”.

“Happy International Women’s Day everybody! As Allies, we need to show solidarity for our trans friends today,” wrote Lambrini Girls, who also took aim at Harry Potter author JK Rowling in their update, following her transphobic past comments. “IWD is for all women. No excuse for pricks like JK Rowling to hijack it with hate. If your *Feminism* is diminishing Women, then you are a misogynist. Trans rights always”.

Similarly, both The Blessed Madonna and Witch Fever shared their support for the trans community on X, with the latter writing: “Trans women are women, and queer and trans liberation is a feminist issue. Happy IWD to our trans sisters, we see u & stand in solidarity”.

Singer Rakel Mjöll added: “Happy international women’s day to women, those who love women, support women & to empathetic creatures… We’re put here on this planet to love, support each other & then watch many beautiful wild gardens grow. And that I will continue to do so & hope you will too.”

Happy International Women’s Day everybody! As Allies, we need to show solidarity for our trans friends today IWD is for all women. No excuse for pricks like JK Rowling to hijack it with hate. If your *Feminism* is diminishing Women, then you are a misogynist Trans rights always — Lambrini Girls (@Lambrini_Girls) March 8, 2024

Advertisement

Oh and incase ur unsure, trans women are women, and queer and trans liberation is a feminist issue 🏳️‍⚧️ happy IWD to our trans sisters, we see u & stand in solidarity — WITCH FEVER (@WITCHFEVER) March 8, 2024

Happy international women’s day. In celebration, I’m going to to take a nap. Byeeeee! Ps: Leave trans women the heck alone! It’s their day too. pic.twitter.com/ZwJE5nCy2q — The Blessed Madonna (@Blessed_Madonna) March 8, 2024

Independent Venues Week also took to X to “celebrate all the incredible women in the IVW team that support independent venues around the UK,” going on to share an article about the women helping to keep grassroots venues alive.

Similarly, Fabric revealed that it had launched “a brand new 14 mix series featuring some of the scene’s most formidable established and emerging talent,” with all mixes available to stream now.

Check out more responses from the music world below.

This International Women’s Day, we want to celebrate all the incredible women in the IVW team that support independent venues around the UK 💜 Have a read of this amazing article on the women keeping their venues alive that #inspireinclusion for all: https://t.co/YZKNNOMr12 pic.twitter.com/YtWNgwpaHr — Independent Venue Week (@IVW_UK) March 8, 2024

Back for International Women's Day 2024 is a brand new 14 mix series featuring some of the scene's most formidable established and emerging talent. All mixes are available to stream now via fabric’s Soundcloud.https://t.co/DFRFlf8p8a pic.twitter.com/X3Mg8Kj1LN — fabric (@fabriclondon) March 8, 2024

Grateful for the women in my life. Being raised by women made me a man. Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the inspiring, powerful women around the world. pic.twitter.com/FZ4GFjfc7u — Pitbull (@pitbull) March 8, 2024

♀️🎶Happy #InternationalWomensDay IWD is a powerful celebration that recognises the incredible achievements and resilience of women throughout history. Women are dominating music, but what's happening behind the scenes? ➡️Read the full article: https://t.co/Jx0UUHaP5A pic.twitter.com/QqF6HcaIe6 — The FAC (@FeaturedArtists) March 8, 2024

Others celebrating International Women’s Day are pop icons Madonna and Kylie Minogue, who joined forces on stage last night (March 7) to perform a live duet.

The moment took place at Madonna’s recent show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where she took to the stage as part of her ongoing ‘Celebration’ tour. During the collaboration, the two sang both the Australian pop star’s 2001 hit ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ and Gloria Gaynor’s girl-power anthem ‘I Will Survive’.