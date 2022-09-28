Artists’ union, musicians respond after Tote owner Joe Perring criticises minimum gig fee proposal

Joe Perring, the co-owner of Melbourne live music venue the Tote, has criticised a campaign spearheaded by the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) and supported by Arts Minister Tony Burke to pay musicians a living wage.

Earlier this year, Burke flagged that freelance musicians could have a minimum wage in the future, commencing the development of the federal government’s new national cultural policy. “We are a nation of minimum wages and minimum standards,” Burke commented at the time. “It is absurd the number of times that artists are expected to perform where their payment is exposure. We don’t do it to other workers.”

Last year, Musicians Australia, the freelance musician arm of the MEAA, outlined a proposal for musicians to be paid a minimum of $250 per gig. On its website, Musicians Australia outlines that the rate it proposes is based on the Live Performance Award, requiring musicians be paid between $150-200 for a three-hour call out, with an additional $50-100 in “allowances” like travel and meals.

In November last year, the NSW Parliament voted in favour of a resolution to provide the $250 minimum wage for any musicians performing at publicly funded events. Such payment requirements for publicly funded events have already been in place for some time in other parts of the country, including Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia.

“If you pour beers at a pub or wait tables you’ll get a minimum wage by law but if you’re standing in the corner of the pub, holding a guitar and singing, you can be playing for peanuts,” MEAA Musicians director Paul Davies told the Sydney Morning Herald at the time.

However, Tote co-owner Jon Perring has argued that a $250 minimum fee for artists playing at any venue would spell the demise of small venues and niche music scenes alike. “This would mean no punk scene, no reggae or Latin scene, no grind-core scene, most jazz, folk, funk gigs,” Perring told The Age for a piece published on Monday (September 26).

Perring said that implementing a mandatory minimum fee for each show a musician played would also mean “importantly no developmental gigs for emerging and independent musicians of all genres as small independent venues would have to close”.

Perring argued that a weekend line-up of three bands that each had four members would cost $3,000 under the proposed model, taking in venue, licensing fees and a sound engineer adding another $800 to the cost of a show. Assuming tickets are priced between $15 and $20, Perring argued an audience of 200 to 250 would be required to break even.

“No venue or promoter sizes a room at the breakeven point, so a typical viable band room capacity would be 400-500. Most independent live music venues fall under this size,” he said.

In response, Davies argued there “has to be some reform” to a business model he described to The Age as “built on exploitation”. Davies added that he would be welcome to “negotiate terms” with Perring and “any legitimate music business operator”.

The MEAA itself has responded to Perring’s comments, tweeting: “The owner of one of Melbourne’s most iconic music venues doesn’t believe musicians deserve a minimum wage. What a shameful thing to say.

“What will kill live music is musicians not earning enough from gigs to sustain their creative practice and venue owners who don’t value their work,” the union continued. “Why should the person who pours the beers get paid a minimum wage, but the person on the stage who draws in the punters doesn’t?”

Others to comment on Perring’s remarks included musician Jaguar Jonze. “Everyone forgets that without artists, there is no industry,” Jonze wrote on Twitter. “Why is it that the artists have to be exploited and sacrifice the most when we are the ones who take the most risk and give everyone else a livelihood? We deserve it too.”

“They don’t want musicians to have a liveable wage after the arts community rallied, petitioned & performed to raise awareness against the liquor licensing/live music laws to change & save this venue,” added Camp Cope bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich.

