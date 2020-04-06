Arts Centre Melbourne unveils Together With You digital music program

Arts Centre Melbourne has shared the program for its digital arts and music series, Together With You.

The program includes material from the Australian Music Vault and the Australian Performing Arts Collection, in addition to virtual workshops and newly commissioned documentaries.

Today (April 6), Arts Centre Melbourne has published its Long Play video series, which features interviews with Courtney Barnett, Judith Durham, Archie Roach and other music industry figures.

The program has also re-shared Sound As Ever, a podcast series created by young content creators that delves into the country’s music scene, and its Liner Notes long-form interview series, featuring stories from Vika and Linda Bull, Tash Sultana and more.

On April 8, Arts Centre Melbourne will broadcast 10 Years of Dig Deep, Noel Smyth’s documentary exploring the youth hip-hop and urban music program. More programming will be added to the series’ website regularly.

In a statement, Arts Centre Melbourne CEO Claire Spencer said the Together With You program is intended to bring people together through music at a time when everyone is physically distanced.

“When we closed our doors we recognised the importance of the need to continue to bring the wonder and joy of performances and arts experiences to audiences,” Spencer said. We hope that this program of archival recordings and digital experiences will uplift and connect our communities, especially during the time when this is most needed.”

On April 3, it was announced that Arts Centre Melbourne will extend its closure until at least June 30 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Other arts venues such as Melbourne Recital Centre and the National Gallery of Victoria have decided to do the same.