Arts minister Tony Burke talks possibility of “getting inside” Spotify and Apple Music algorithms to push Australian music

Federal Minister for the Arts Tony Burke has floated the idea of “getting inside” the algorithms of Spotify and Apple Music in order to push Australian artists on music streaming platforms.

Burke spoke of the possibility during a speech at National Press Club yesterday (February 1). The minister discussed Revive, the government’s just-launched national cultural policy which flags the imminent creation of a new arts body, Music Australia.

As outlined in the policy, the subsidiary aims to “support the Australian music industry to grow, including through strategic initiatives and industry partnerships, research, skills development and export promotion.”

When asked about music streaming platforms as an avenue for the policy’s aims, Burke said “Music Australia could address this”. He went on to specifically name Spotify and Apple music, questioning the algorithms involved in suggesting new music to listeners and the impact that has on Australian artists’ visibility and discoverability.

Speaking of how the algorithms currently work, Burke said: “Play an Australian album on [a streaming platform] and have the feature on that it keeps choosing music for you after, and by the third or fourth song, if you haven’t gone to North America in the choices it’s taken you to, then you’re getting a different experience to what I get.”

Burke continued: “The [music] streaming services don’t only have available what you might choose, they also push music to you.” The minister the floated the possibility of “getting inside those algorithms”, in order to get a “better deal for Australian music”. He said the idea would “make a huge difference for Australian artists.”

No explicit quotas or roadmaps for the proposal were outlined, as Bourke said he would “need the expertise and the advice of Music Australia… to be able to take that next step.”

The role of streaming services on the government’s cultural policy was detailed during the launch of Revive on Tuesday (January 31). Burke outlined a new policy, beginning from mid-2024, in which video streamers like Prime Video, Disney+ and Netflix will be subject to local content quotas.

As a result, streaming platforms will need to develop and release home-grown content in order to continue operating in the Australian market. Earlier this week, Burke detailed the launch of the Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces (CAEW): a government body established to ensure artists are fairly remunerated and crack down on reports of sexual harassment, bullying and other forms of abusive behaviour in the entertainment industry.

Burke first spoke of his intentions as Arts minister in June of last year, when he declared that the “neglect, the contempt and the sabotage of the previous government [had] ended.” He continued: “I am determined to deliver a better future for Australia’s creative sector.”