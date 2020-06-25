Arts vacancies plummet as workers find employment elsewhere

Vacancies in the arts and recreation sector dropped by a staggering 95 per cent in the three months to May as the industry shut down, according to new data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Results from the ABS’ latest job vacancies survey found Australian vacancies were down 43 per cent over the May quarter, the largest fall on record. The arts and recreation sector was the most affected.

Job vacancies in the food and accommodation services sector, another area heavily affected by the pandemic, declined by two-thirds over the same period.

Advertisement

“This was the largest quarterly fall in job vacancies over the 40 years of the survey, and well above the previous largest fall of 27 per cent, during the 1990s recession back in November 1990,” ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said in a statement.

The ABS today also shared data on the nation’s labour force over the past quarter, which found between February and May, employment in Australia decreased by 6.5 per cent.

Similar to the job vacancies data, the labour force report found the arts and recreation sector experienced the largest drop in employment between February and May, declining by 35 per cent. Food and accommodation followed at 31 per cent.

In addition to the arts sector’s decrease in employment, one in five workers found employment in a different sector entirely.

This new data coincides with the Morrison Government’s recently-announced $250million arts relief package, reported by NME Australia earlier today (June 25). Of the package, $75million will be allocated to a grants program for new festivals, concerts and tours.

Advertisement

“Many in the sector will find a new way to operate while the current social distancing measures remain in place and while that won’t be easy, I know there’s a strong desire among all Australians to see the return of gigs, performances and events,” Morrison said earlier today.

However, the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance were quick to point out the package’s lack of immediate income relief for independent workers, particularly those currently ineligible for the JobKeeper program.

“While any form of assistance is welcome, this package is another slap in the face for the thousands of arts and entertainment workers who are not eligible for the JobKeeper income subsidy scheme,” MEAA chief executive Paul Murphy said in a statement.

“The grants and loans will help arts organisations begin to recover from the coronavirus shutdown, but there is absolutely no relief for freelance and casual workers who have lost their jobs and suffered significant reductions in income.”