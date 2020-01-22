Icelandic singer-songwriter Ásgeir has announced a new Australian headline tour. He’s also shared two new tracks, ‘Pictures’ and ‘Until Daybreak’, from his upcoming album ‘Bury The Moon’.

The singer born Ásgeir Trausti Einarsson will embark on a four-date Aussie tour this May in support of his upcoming third studio release, ‘Bury The Moon’, which is out February 7. This will mark Ásgeir’s fourth outing in Australia, following his 2018 concerts in Sydney and Melbourne.

Ásgeir will kickstart his Oz tour on May 11 at Brisbane’s QPAC before hitting up Enmore Theatre in Sydney the following day. He will continue the tour on May 14 at Melbourne’s The Forum before concluding at Freo Social in Fremantle on May 15. The first two shows are open to all ages while the latter gigs are 18+.

Pre-sale tickets are available tomorrow (January 23) at 10am, while general ticket sales will go up on Friday (January 24) from 10am. To sign up for pre-sale access, check here. Find full tour details and ticketing links below.

Ásgeir has also shared two new tracks off ‘Bury The Moon’. ‘Pictures’ and ‘Until Daybreak’ follow previously released songs ‘Lazy Giants’ and ‘Youth’. Stream all those tracks here:

Ásgeir made his Australian debut at 2014’s Splendour In The Grass. He later returned to Oz to support British rock band Alt-J on their 2015 national stadium tour. In 2018, the Iceland native played three special recital hall shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

Ásgeir’s 2020 Australia tour dates are:

Brisbane, QPAC (May 11)

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (12)

Melbourne, The Forum (14)

Fremantle, Freo Social (15)

