Ash Grunwald, Brendon Love and more announced as advocates in new Support Act initiative

Ash Grunwald and The Teskey Brothers‘ Brendon Love have been announced as the first ambassadors for crisis relief charity Support Act’s new Mental Health Advocates programme.

Other prolific artists joining them in the new initiative include Fanny Lumsden and Nathan Cavaleri.

Launched today (October 21) at BIGSOUND, the Mental Health Advocates programme aims to bring together artists and high profile individuals from across the Australian music industry to share their personal experiences and, in doing so, break down social stigmas surrounding mental health issues and increase awareness.

Advertisement

Support Act CEO Clive Miller said the impact of coronavirus has “made it even more critical for people with influence to speak out to encourage others to ask for help”.

“Hearing from others about their experiences with mental health battles, especially if it’s someone you look up to, can be the difference between feeling completely alone, and realising you’re not,” Miller said.

“Our new Advocates program will make a difference to individuals across the industry by showing that success in music can be achieved without sacrificing your wellbeing.”

Training will be delivered to all the Support Act Advocates from their clinical provider partners, Access EAP.

The new Mental Health Advocate Programme will be added to the charity’s existing suite of services and programmes, including the Wellbeing Helpline (1800 959 500), On My Mind workshop series, Crisis relief funding and the First Nations Dedicated Support Line.

Advertisement

Both Love and Lumsden previously led a virtual panel as part of RUOK? Day in September, hosted by Support Act.