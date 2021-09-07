Ash Grunwald drops striking new single ‘I Want You To Know’, details 11th studio album

Melbourne bluesman Ash Grunwald has shared a tender new single titled ‘I Want You To Know’, announcing with it that his forthcoming 11th album, ‘Shout Into The Noise’, is ready for release in early 2022.

Released today (September 8), ‘I Want You To Know’ sees Grunwald eschew his signature gravelly, country-tinged blues-rock sound to head in a lighter and more pop-centric direction. The track is defined by clean, strummed acoustic guitars, choir-sung backing vocals and a steady beat of stomps and claps.

‘I Want You To Know’ was shared alongside a Glenn Mossop-directed film clip starring Grunwald and his two daughters, Sunny and Aria. Take a look at it below:

The track itself was written for Sunny and Aria, with Grunwald’s lyrics, unfettered by metaphor, directed at them. In the chorus, he sings: “I want you to know all the reasons for the roads that I’m travelling / And I want you to know that I’m missing you more than you can imagine.”

In a press release, he expanded on the track’s themes: “I wanted to let [Sunny and Aria] know why I’m away, why I am who I am and that I’m missing them. We went to a place emotionally that I hadn’t explored in my songwriting before. It’s a much more tender side of me.

“I was really nervous to start doing this song at gigs because it’s quite different to my bluesy stuff, but my audience has been super kind. They always feel touched by the genuine sentiment. This begs the question: why didn’t I open up earlier?”

Described as Grunwald’s most personal album yet, ‘Shout Into The Noise’ will be released on January 22 via Bloodlines. It comes as a follow-up to his joint album with Josh Teskey, ‘Push The Blues Away’, which the pair dropped last November. The record also serves as his ninth full-length as a solo artist, following 2019’s ‘Mojo’.

“This album is my resolution to myself that I am releasing any constraints on who I am or what I’m capable of,” Grunwald said, noting that alongside producer Lachlan Bostock, he endeavoured to collaborate more with younger writers and producers in an effort to diversify his sound.

He continued: “I’ve spent much of my career tipping my hat to those who have gone before, [so] maybe it was time to learn from the younger generation and find a new sound that blends the two worlds. An irony that I only realised after the fact is that this is actually my most personal songwriting I’ve ever done. These amazing songwriters unlocked something for me.”

To celebrate the new single release and album announcement, Grunwald – who is also set to perform at the long-delayed Byron Bay Bluesfest next April – will be hosting a livestream on his Facebook and Instagram tonight at 7.30pm AEST.