Ash Grunwald to take requests in new interactive livestream performance

Ash Grunwald will take requests in a new interactive livestream performance on Zoom this month.

It’s the latest livestream initiative from the blues and roots musician, who has been active on Zoom since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic with online music lessons, mentoring and private shows.

Grunwald will perform requests from either his back catalogue or blues standards that fans can submit during the performance.

This will be the largest scale virtual event Grunwald has undertaken thus far. Fans will also have the option to pay $50 to have a 10 minute zoom meeting with Grunwald before or after the show. All viewers are encouraged to make a donation of any sum for attending.

Grunwald is also one of the countless musicians and artists that were forced to postpone or cancel their performances due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The musician told NME Australia earlier this year that he was in Spain – one of the worst impacted countries by the virus – when the nation declared a state of emergency. Fortunately, he was able to return to Australia safely.

“It was like being in a movie – I woke up and got given a choice: get out now, or be stuck in Spain for God knows how long, with zero prospects of getting paid for shows,” Grunwald said.

“The biggest gigs in France were also cancelled – those were my main income shows and the primary reason I was there. It was financially devastating for me to travel to Europe and have all my big shows cancelled. This is the biggest challenge of my life, but I have a family to feed, so I have no intention of falling into a pit of despair.”

For more information on Grunwald’s upcoming performance, head to his website.