Asha Jeffries unveils national tour dates

Singer-songwriter Asha Jeffries will tour nationally in May, playing shows in most major Australian cities.

Jeffries’ Crybaby tour will kick off at Sunshine Sounds Festival on the Sunshine Coast. From there, she’ll make her way around Australia and finish up in Fremantle.

Tickets to Jeffries’ Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Fremantle shows are on sale now.

After completing her headline tour, Jeffries will support Josh Pyke on a string of dates in June and July.

To coincide with her announcement, Jeffries has shared the tour’s namesake single. ‘Crybaby’ premiered on triple j’s Good Nights program earlier this week and has been officially released today (March 31). It’s Jeffries’ second track of the year, following on from ‘Break’.

Per a press release, Jeffries said that ‘Crybaby’ “is about the reignition of my own inner fire and learning how to not hold myself back”.

“I wrote the track with my friend and producer Aidan Hogg (Jaguar Jonze) during quarantine, after a huge writer’s block,” she explained.

Listen to ‘Crybaby’ below:

Asha Jeffries’ Crybaby tour dates are:

MAY

Saturday 1 & 2 – Sunshine Coast, Sunshine Sounds Festival

Friday 7 – Sydney, Oxford Act Factory Gallery*

Saturday 8 – Melbourne, The Tote

Sunday 9 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Friday 21 – Adelaide, The Grace Emily Hotel

Saturday 22 – Fremantle, The Aardvark

*indicates Asha Jeffries will play an early and late show.