Ashnikko announces debut Australasian tour for 2023

Ashnikko has announced a five-date, six-show tour of Australia and New Zealand, marking her first time performing in either country.

The run will kick off in Melbourne on Saturday April 1, with two shows at the Northcote Theatre – first at a matinee show exclusive to underage fans, and then an adults-only show that evening. The tour continues through Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney over the following week, wrapping up with a one-off Kiwi show in Auckland on Saturday April 8.

Tickets for all of the shows go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (December 2), with a daylong pre-sale running from the same time this Wednesday (November 30). You can find tickets for the Brisbane and Auckland shows here, with tickets for all the others – as well as info on the pre-sale – available here.

Advertisement

The tour comes in support of Ashnikko’s debut mixtape, ‘Demidevil’, which arrived last January via Parlophone/Warner and features singles like the Grimes-assisted ‘Cry’, ‘Daisy’ (which was recently covered by Wet Leg), ‘Deal With It’ and the Princess Nokia collaboration ‘Slumber Party’.

In a four-star review of ‘Demidevil’, NME’s El Hunt dubbed the record “a debut album proper in all but name” and praised the way it shows “that Ashnikko’s far more than a two-trend wonder – with a tank full of intriguing bangers that evade living under ‘Daisy”s formidable shadow”.

Since the release of ‘Demidevil’, Ashnikko has released a double A-side single (‘Panic Attacks In Paradise’ and ‘Maggots’), a fourth instalment in her ‘Halloweenie’ series, and the official anthem for the 2022 Valorant Champions tour.

Ashnikko’s 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Naarm/Melbourne, Northcote Theatre*

Monday 3 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Tuesday 4 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Thursday 6 – Warrang/Sydney, Big Top Luna Park

Saturday 8 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Town Hall

* U18 matinee and 18+ evening shows