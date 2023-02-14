Ashnikko on new track ‘You Make Me Sick’ and her next project: “I’m controlling the narrative”

Ashnikko spoke to NME on the BRITs 2023 red carpet about their new track ‘You Make Me Sick’ and what to expect from her next project. Watch our video interview above.

Last week, the singer shared their first new single since 2021, an aggressive industrial-trap cut titled ‘You Make Me Sick!’

It’s [a] pretty angry, ruthless, cutting song,” the singer told NME ahead of the ceremony on Saturday (February 11). “It’s basically me expelling a toxin from my system, about taking my autonomy back and controlling the narrative.”

Advertisement

Asked if the track was part of a larger project, Ashnikko teased: “There will be something.”

They continued: “There’s an album, but I’m not allowed to talk about it yet.”

NME then tasked the ‘Daisy’ singer to describe the currently unannounced new record in three words, to which Ashnikko replied: “Egg, mushroom, ecstasy/euphoria.”

As for their BRITs red carpet look, Ashnikko described the skin-like boils on her outfit as “my children”.

“These bitches are my sons, these are my little offspring in my back and my butt. This is alien membrane, I’m trying to give embryo.”

‘You Make Me Sick!’ arrived alongside an intense, Saam Farahmand-directed video which you can see below (Heads up that it contains flashing images that may not be suitable for some viewers.)

Advertisement

Speaking about ‘You Make Me Sick’ in a press statement, the singer said: “I’ve decided to come back with my angriest, most cathartic song to date.

“My own personal rage room for me to smash my plates.”

In 2021, Ashnikko released debut mixtape ‘Demidevil’ and shared standalone singles ‘Panic Attacks in Paradise’ and ‘Maggots’, released the fourth instalment in their Halloween-themed singles series and more.

In a four-star review, NME described ‘Demidevil’ as “a debut album proper in all but name” which shows that Ashnikko is “far more than a two-trend wonder – with a tank full of intriguing bangers that evade living under ‘Daisy’s formidable shadow”.

Last year saw Ashnikko performed at the likes of Governors Ball and Reading & Leeds, where NME declared her one of the 10 best new acts at the event. This year, Ashnikko will perform as part of Coachella Festival, TRNSMT in Glasgow and more.