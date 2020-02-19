US rapper Ashnikko on receiving Miley Cyrus’ approval: “It’s mindblowing”

Hotly-tipped US rapper Ashnikko has opened up on receiving the seal of approval from Miley Cyrus – and how she’s got big plans for her music in 2020.

The rapper, real name Ashton Casey, shot to viral fame in 2019 after her song ‘Stupid’ spawned the #StupidChallenge on TikTok – which was mimicked by Cyrus.

Discussing Cyrus’ reaction, Ashnikko told NME: “It’s crazy. I was watching Hannah Montana when I was a little girl, and now she’s listening to my music. It’s mind-blowing and I love her.”

She added: “It’s a little bit mind-boggling. People are actually listening now.”

Providing one of the night’s most unique looks, she was also flanked on the red carpet by two masked and muscular men who held her blue hair.

When asked about the pair, Ashnikko explained that she was playing a “fem-dom” role for the night – with the pair acting as her subservient assistants.

As for new music, she says that a follow-up to her 2019 EP ‘Hi, It’s Me’ is on the way – packed with mystery high-profile collaborators.

“I have written so much music, that I’m about to *eurgh* [pretends to vomit] all of it. I’ve got some dream features that I’m not gonna say, but you’ll see.”

She added: “They’re an absolute dream. I’m so excited.”