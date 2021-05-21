Ashwarya announces headline tour, shares futuristic visuals for ‘To the Night’

Rising pop wunderkind Ashwarya has announced her debut headline Australian tour for July, taking in Sydney and Melbourne dates.

Ashwarya will bring forthcoming debut EP ‘Noctural Hours’ to the Toff in Melbourne on July 9, following it up with a performance at Waywards in Sydney the following evening. Tickets for Melbourne and Sydney are on sale now.

To coincide with the announcement, the singer has shared a video for her recent Vic Mensa collaboration ‘To the Night’. Shot across Melbourne, Tokyo and London, the high-tech visuals feature both artists, and were created using gaming engines and point cloud photogrammetry.

See the clip for ‘To the Night’ below:

“We were looking to create an opening to Ash’s world that played in both the physical and digital realm, something that created a conversation between the two,” explains Emile Frederick, part of the creative team that brought the visuals to life.

“Using real world photo scans and augmenting physical spaces and objects was pretty key to setting that tone. We also knew we wanted to create something fun and playful and set up a landscape that was as bold and vivid as Ashwarya and her music are.”

Ashwarya’s debut EP, ‘Nocturnal Hours’, is set to arrive on June 10. ‘To the Night’ is set to feature, along with other previously-released singles like ‘Psycho Hole’, ‘Biryani’.

Speaking to NME last month, the artist discussed her drive to make music that makes listeners feel empowered.

“Whatever I’m trying to do within pop or hip-hop, I want there to be this solid emotion that comes across,” she explained. “I don’t want to just make bops or hit dance songs that feel forced.”

“I hope people listen to my music to feel like a badass. Whether they’re dancing around the kitchen or playing it in the car, I just hope they feel like a boss.”

Ashwarya’s upcoming tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 21 – Nightcat, Melbourne (supporting CXLOE)



JUNE

Friday 11 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (supporting CXLOE)

JULY

Friday 9 – Melbourne, the Toff in Town

Saturday 10 – Sydney, Waywards