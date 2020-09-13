Listen to Ashwarya’s eclectic new single ‘Biryani’

Indian-born, Melbourne-based artist Ashwarya has shared her new single ‘Biryani’, two months after the songwriter released her debut, ‘Psycho Hole’.

The genre-defiant cut combines elements of rap and club-oriented pop music with the singer’s Indian heritage, featuring bhangra drumming and verses sung in both Hindi and English.

‘Biryani’ arrives alongside a vibrant, striking music video shot with the help of Ashwarya’s family. The singer took a DIY approach to making the clip due to the current coronavirus-related lockdowns in Melbourne, shooting much of the footage herself and only connecting with the video’s creative director, Emile Frederick, via Zoom calls. Watch that below:

The clip was filmed in the songwriter’s garage with a 360 GoPro, and sees her in a 55-gallon barrel that’s slowly being pumped with paint until she’s entirely submerged. Per a press release, the visual accompaniment is intended to depict Ashwarya “trapped and drowning in obsession”.

Ashwarya is the first artist signed to new label NOiZE, headed by Jarrad Rogers, who also produced the track and is known for his work with international stars Diplo, Charli XCX, Icona Pop and Mark Ronson. Upon the announcement of the label’s formation, Rogers commented that he hoped to “challenge” the modern pop landscape.