ASHWARYA to link up with Vic Mensa for forthcoming single ‘To The Night’

Melbourne pop artist ASHWARYA has announced details around her first single of 2021, ‘To The Night’, revealing it will feature Chicago rapper Vic Mensa.

ASHWARYA teased the single, which is due out at 8pm on Wednesday, March 21, on social media earlier this week.

In the snippet, ASHWARYA can be heard singing the lyrics “I wanna go / Just let me go / I’m ready to take control / I want to show you“, with Mensa providing adlibs throughout.

Advertisement

Listen to the snippet below:

My new single TO THE NIGHT feat. @VicMensa comes out this Wednesday 21st April at 8pm AEDT! Pre save link here! https://t.co/secUlXGfIV 🥵 pic.twitter.com/JrM9yKqqeJ — ASHWARYA (@ashwaryamusic) April 18, 2021

‘To The Night’ will mark ASHWARYA’s first single of 2021 so far, after she made her debut last year.

She emerged on to the scene with ‘Psycho Hole’, being the first artist signed to Australian producer Jarrad Rogers’ label NOiZE.

Following that, she continued releasing a steady string of singles throughout 2020, including ‘Biryani’ and ‘COMIN@ME’.

ASHWARYA, who at the top of 2021 was named as a member of The NME 100, will take on new Melbourne concert series April Sun later this month. She’ll be performing at the St. Kilda Triangle on Thursday, April 29, alongside Cosmo’s Midnight and Eves Karydas.

Advertisement

‘To The Night’ also marks the first musical output from Vic Mensa since he released his ‘I Tape’ EP in late March.

In a review of the EP, NME‘s Will Lavin wrote, “It’s a statement record that fuels action and turns the volume back up on the Black Lives Matter chants that dominated social commentary last year.

“For some, the fight for equality might have been a hashtag – but not for Mensa; he’s still swinging.”