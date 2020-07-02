ASHWARYA shares debut single ‘Psycho Hole’

Indian-born, Melbourne-based R&B artist ASHWARYA has shared her debut single, titled ‘Psycho Hole’.

The genre-hopping track is reminiscent of Billie Eilish’s darker pop beats and hushed vocals. A press statement explains the 21-year old’s musical education blended rap with Indian music – in particular, Punjabi-style bhangra drumming. The influence of bhangra drumming can be heard on her single.

ASHWARYA has also released a music video which sees the singer draped in nightmarish red light, while the camera and her body warps around a dark house.

Advertisement

Watch the clip for ‘Psycho Hole’ below:

ASHWARYA is the first artist signed to new label NOiZE, headed by Australian producer Jarrad Rogers – known for his work with international stars Diplo, Charli XCX, Icona Pop and Mark Ronson. A press statement said the artist and the new label wish to “challenge” the modern pop landscape.

ASHWARYA uploaded the song ‘Biryani’ to triple j Unearthed in April of this year. The track attracted a quick response from the station’s listeners and presenters for its striking beat switch-ups, and mix of Hindi and English lyrics. ‘Biryani’ is not yet available on streaming services, though the artist told blog Sound Doctrine it would be re-recorded and released “properly” sometime this year.