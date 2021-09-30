Ashwarya taps into romantic tension on striking new single ‘Flare’

Ashwarya has returned with a bold new single titled ‘Flare’, on which the Melbourne-based trailblazer experiments with shifting tempos and moods.

The track was released today (September 30) as an expansion to Ashwarya’s debut EP, ‘Nocturnal Hours’, which landed back in July via NOiZE, and was flanked by the singles ‘Psycho Hole’, ‘Biryani’, ‘To The Night’ (featuring Vic Mensa) and ‘Love Again’.

Minted during the same sessions as the previous EP tracks, ‘Flare’ was produced by Jarrad Rogers (Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, Icona Pop) and mixed by Jamie Snell (Mura Masa, Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa). Have a listen to it below:

Ashwarya noted in a press release that ‘Flare’ explores “the tension that plays out between not knowing if someone likes you back and searching for their signal”.

She continued: “It traverses between holding back your emotions or fully letting go of them to show them how much they mean to you. It’s tricky because it can become a fickle game, and eventually, you’re longing to feel loved regardless, but ‘I’m in too deep’ to realise.”

NME gave the ‘Nocturnal Hours’ EP a four-star review, with writer Ali Shutler calling it a “bold introduction [that] sets Ashwarya up as a visionary artist who’s never short of surprises”.

Back in July, Ashwarya was named one of the six recipients of this year’s BIGSOUND-backed Levi’s Music Prize. She was also included in the NME 100 for 2021, with her sound described as “left-leaning pop that takes hit-making precision and makes it personal”.