Asian Dub Foundation sample Stewart Lee UKIP routine in new track

Asian Dub Foundation have released a new track that uses part of a stand-up routine by comedian Stewart Lee.

The political Hackney group’s latest track, ‘Comin’ Over Here’, samples the comic’s sarcastic takedown of UKIP’s anti-immigration stance, as performed on his BBC show Comedy Vehicle in 2014.

It also includes lines from the Anglo-Saxon poem ‘The Wanderer’, which Lee learned while a student in Oxford.

Advertisement

The track is taken from Asian Dub Foundation’s new album, ‘Access Denied’, which was released on Friday (September 18). It’s their first since 2015’s ‘More Signal More Noise’, and it comes 25 years after their landmark debut, ‘Facts And Fictions’.

Listen to ‘Comin’ Over Here’ below:

Elsewhere on the album, Asian Dub Foundation samples Greta Thunberg and involves collaborations with Palestinian EDM group 47Soul, Chilean vocalist Ana Tijoux and beatboxer Dub FX.

“Music works viscerally,” explained lead guitarist and co-founder Steven Savale. “This is not defeatist music. It’s not a lock-yourself-away-from-the-world music. It taps into the hedonistic urge to dance and party. But it has this sense that your dancing and partying against the way things are.”

Meanwhile, Stewart Lee has reviewed David Bowie‘s ‘Ziggy Stardust’ after listening to it for the first time.

Advertisement

Claiming that he “never really got Bowie,” Stewart says he may have been an era too late to truly appreciate the artist.

Writing for Ruth and Martin’s album club, Lee said: “I don’t like it to be honest. I’m told it’s supposed to be about an alien who becomes a pop star but I can’t make head or tail of the story.”