Watch ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo cover Lee Hyo-ri’s ’10 Minutes’

ASTRO singer-actor Cha Eun-woo has covered Lee Hyo-ri’s hit song ’10 Minutes’.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo made a guest appearance on a recent episode of The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri’s Red Carpet, hosted by iconic South Korean singer Lee Hyo-ri. During his appearance, the K-pop idol took on Lee’s popular 2023 single, ’10 Minutes’.

For his cover the ASTRO member’s cover modernises the song’s instrumentation and cuts several verses notably, while maintaining choreography similar to the original. “All changed the moment when you saw me (I’m telling you) / Forgetting about the long love, the important fact is / You’re attracted to me more,” he crooned.

Cha Eun-woo’s appearance on The Seasons comes about two weeks since he made his official solo debut on February 15 with his first mini-album, ‘Entity’. The record was also released simultaneously with the accompanying music video for title track ‘Stay’.

On February 17, the singer also kicked off his his solo 2024 ‘Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator’ tour with a show in Seoul, South Korea. The singer is slated to visit more cities across Asia, including Bangkok, Manila, Singapore and more over the next two months.

Although ‘Entity’ is the singer’s official solo debut, he already has a handful of solo songs to his name. Many of the releases served as soundtracks for K-dramas he starred in, including 2023’s ‘Jealousy’ from A Good Day to be a Dog and ‘Love So Fine’ from True Beauty in 2021.

Back in 2022, Cha Eun-woo and his fellow ASTRO bandmates all released solo songs, as part of their third studio album ‘Drive to the Starry Road’. The singer co-wrote his solo song ‘First Love’ for that release.