Four members of ASTRO renew contracts with Fantagio Music

Four members of K-pop boyband ASTRO have officially renewed their contracts with their agency, Fantagio Music.

On December 30, Fantagio Music announced that ASTRO members Jinjin, Cha Eunwoo, Moonbin and Yoon Sanha had renewed their contracts with the agency. Remaining members Rocky and MJ have yet to conclude their renewal discussions.

Per SpoTVNews, Fantagio shared that Rocky was still in the midst of “in-depth” discussions, while MJ, who is in the midst of mandatory military service, will discuss his contract renewal after he is discharged.

“Fantagio will not hold back on its support of the four members with us, so that they can be active in various fields. Please give them lots of encouragement and support,” it said.

ASTRO’s latest comeback was their third studio album ‘Drive to The Starry Road’ in May 2022. The album arrived a week after MJ began his military service, though the singer still participated in recording of the album and music video for lead single ‘Candy Sugar Pop’.

Members Moonbin and Sanha are set to return as a duo tomorrow (January 4) with their third mini-album ‘Incense’ and its lead single ‘Madness’. The six-track record comes 10 months after their last release, ‘Refuge’, which dropped last March with the singles ‘Ghost Town’ and ‘Who’.

Meanwhile, Cha Eunwoo is currently starring in the TVING and Amazon Prime Video series Island alongside actors Kim Nam-gil and Lee Da-hee. The idol-actor plays the young priest Yohan in the new action-fantasy drama, which revolves around evil mythological beings that reside on South Korea’s Jeju island.