ASTRO’s MJ prepares to make solo debut with ‘Get Set Yo’

MJ, the main vocalist of K-pop boyband ASTRO, is set to debut as a soloist.

On October 26, the singer released a “happy virus” teaser schedule via his label’s Fantagio Music’s official Twitter account. MJ’s forthcoming debut single ‘Get Set Yo’ is due out on November 3 KST.

The teaser gif features a cartoon delivery truck leaving packages on a winding road, with each package representing a date in the singer’s release schedule. MJ will be sharing concept photos daily between October 27 and 30, before unveiling music video teasers in the two days prior to the song’s release.

According to Newsen, ‘Get Set Yo’ is influenced by Korean trot genre. Developed during the Japanese occupation of Korea, trot is a genre of Korean popular music which is known for its repetitive two-beat rhythm. MJ’s forthcoming track is produced by Young Tak, a trot producer and singer, and it set to feature Kim Tae-yeon, a child trot singer who had participated on reality series Miss Trot 2.

‘Get Set Yo’ marks MJ’s first-ever solo release since debuting with ASTRO more than five years ago. However, the K-pop idol has had previous experience with the trot genre, having debuted in the trot project boyband SUPERFIVE alongside PENTAGON’s Hui through his appearance on the variety show Favourite Entertainment.

In August, ASTRO returned with their eighth EP titled ‘Switch On’, which featured the track ‘After Midnight’ as its lead single. The six-track record had peaked at first place on South Korea’s Gaon Albums chart following its release.