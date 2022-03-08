ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha catch COVID-19 days before album release

ASTRO members Moonbin and Sanha have tested positive for COVID-19, days before the release of their new mini-album.

Yesterday (March 7), the duo’s label Fantagio Music took to the boyband’s official fan café website to announce that the two members, who also form the sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to the agency, Moonbin had experienced cold symptoms on March 6, despite testing negative on self-test kits. He took another test the following day due to persisting symptoms, later testing positive on both the self-test and PCR test. Thereafter, Sanha took a preemptive PCR test, which returned with positive results on the same day.

Moonbin & Sanha were originally set to release their sophomore mini-album ‘Refuge’ next week, on March 15. It is currently unknown if there will be any changes to the record’s release schedule, following the duo’s positive tests.

“As it has become difficult for ASTRO’s Moonbin and Yoon Sanha to participate in their scheduled activities, we will make another announcement about the artists’ upcoming promotions once they are released from quarantine,” wrote Fantagio, as translated by Soompi.

ASTRO are also scheduled to hold their sixth anniversary fan-meeting, titled ‘2022 ASTRO AROHA FESTIVAL [GATE 6]’, on March 13. Details about the future of that event and whether it’ll go on as planned are also currently unknown.

Last month, the duo unveiled the music video for ‘Ghost Town’, a cut from the upcoming ‘Refuge’. The pair had debuted as ASTRO’s first sub-unit in September 2020 with their first mini-album ‘In-Out’, which included the lead single ‘Bad Idea’.