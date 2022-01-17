ASTRO’s Rocky and JinJin make the most of quarantine in ‘Just Breathe’ MV

ASTRO members Rocky and JinJin have debuted as a sub-unit with a funky new single called ‘Just Breathe’/

In accompanying comical music video, the duo attempt to pass time in quarantine in a variety of ways, from playing dress-up, journalling and dancing to the funky new track. They appear increasingly disheveled and unhinged, drinking soju as they long to meet up with their friends.

Later, Rocky and JinJin party at a street food tent, sharing food and drinks as they dance with a group of friends. However, they wake up back in isolation at the end of the visual, revealing that it was all a dream.

“Let’s breathe / I talked to the wall last night again / Let’s breathe / Dancing alone in the mirror again / I’m so lonely, I think I’m going crazy,” they sing on the chorus.

‘Just Breathe’ is the lead single of the ASTRO sub-unit’s debut mini-album ‘Restore’, which includes a total of five new tracks. Notably, the record’s second track ‘Lazy’ includes a feature from their Fantagio labelmate and Weki Meki member Choi Yoojung.

Jinjin and Rocky are the second sub-unit by members of ASTRO, following Moonbin and Sanha in 2020. The latter duo had teamed up to release ‘In-Out’, a five-track record led by title track ‘Bad Idea’.

In other ASTRO news, the group recently appeared during the 2021 MBC Music Festival, where they performed ‘One’ and ‘After Midnight’. Sanha has also teamed up with UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae and Stray Kids’ Seungmin for a performance of ‘Paradise’ from the Boys Over Flowers soundtrack.