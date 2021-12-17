ASTRO’s Rocky to sit out of group activities after sustaining injuries

ASTRO member Rocky is set to take a break from group activities after sustaining a number of injuries.

Yesterday (December 16), Fantagio Music said in a statement to South Korean news outlet MBN that Rocky would be unable to participate in the group’s upcoming performances and activities after sustaining several injuries to his knee and face.

“Last night (December 15), Rocky was practicing when he suffered an abrasion near his left eye and a bruised knee,” Fantagio said, as translated by Soompi. “We took him immediately to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment from a doctor.”

The company noted that Rocky was “not diagnosed with a major injury”, but said that doctors have deemed that it would be “difficult” for the idol to move forward with his scheduled activities. “Therefore, ASTRO will perform without Rocky as five members at the 2021 KBS Song Festival,” it added.

Aside from ASTRO, tonight’s KBS Song Festival performance will also feature a performance between nine girl group members, from acts such as Red Velvet, OH MY GIRL, Brave Girls, ITZY, STAYC and IVE, on a cover of Girls’ Generation’s 2010 song ‘Way To Go’.

KBS also shared that SEVENTEEN vocalists Seungkwan and DK will be performing a special duet at the TV special, stating that the performance would send “warm comfort to everyone in the world”.

This year’s instalment of the festival will be hosted by ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, AOA’s Seolhyun and SF9’s Rowoon. The event’s extensive line-up of performers was announced earlier this month, and will also see artists like aespa, Stray Kids, NCT U, Sunmi and more take the stage.