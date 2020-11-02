Asylums share Steve Albini-produced track ‘The Distance Between Left & Right’

Asylums have released a new track called ‘The Distance Between Left & Right’ – you can listen to it below.

The new track, which is an ode to political polarisation, is produced by Steve Albini (Nirvana, PJ Harvey, Pixies) and follows the release of the Southend band’s third album, ‘Genetic Cabaret’.

‘The Distance Between Left & Right’ is accompanied by a live video shot during the band’s first rehearsal in six months.

“It was genuinely an emotional experience for all of us,” frontman Luke Branch said of the rehearsal. “There really is nothing quite like playing really loud rock music with your friends – we had definitely all missed that feeling during the first lockdown.”

He continued: “A few days before we decided to invite down our friend Andrew Delaney to film the rehearsal to capture the moment for us. Muscle memory is a strange thing, after a few minutes of jamming all of the musical parts for our third album ‘Genetic Cabaret’ came flooding back and it was as though we had never had any time off.”

You can watch the band’s live performance of ‘The Distance Between Left & Right’ below:

The four-piece rock outfit, who returned with the single ‘Catalogue Kids’ in February and follow-up single ‘A Perfect Life In A Perfect World’ in April, were due to play at London’s Moth Club last month. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to cancel the gig.

“This would have followed a Summer of festivals bookings which included Glastonbury and Isle Of Wight,” Branch explained. “Obviously like most other bands we had to cancel all our shows this year and stayed productive writing new music instead.

“We decided to share this rehearsal footage publicly for anyone who is missing live music as much as we are.”

Speaking on the band’s new album, Branch added: “‘Genetic Cabaret’ was written during the most turbulent time I’ve ever experienced socially and politically in the UK. I’d stay up late every night binge-watching the news and political punditry and write songs all day.

“During writing and rehearsals, my wife and I were expecting a baby and the huge emotional impact of that got me thinking about the world I was bringing our child into from a new perspective. I examined the political history, human biology, generational divides and emerging technology in equal measure. The resulting album feels leaner musically, harder-edged and with anger and empathy in equal measure.”