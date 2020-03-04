News Music News

At The Drive-In’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala denounces former bandmate Beto O’Rourke for endorsing Joe Biden

Biden has surged into the lead in the Democratic nomination contest

Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Beto O'Rourke (Picture: Getty)

At The Drive-In‘s Cedric Bixler-Zavala has denounced his former bandmate Beto O’Rourke after he endorsed Joe Biden in the Democratic primary election.

Bixler-Zavala, a passionate supporter of Bernie Sanders, made it clear that he does not agree with O’Rourke’s pick in a series of posts on social media.

After posting his support for Sanders on Instagram, one follower asked Bixler-Zavala whether he would denounce O’Rourke for endorsing Biden.

He subsequently responded: “denounced in the comatorium,” a reference to the Mars Volta’s 2003 album ‘De-Loused In The Comatorium’.

When one fan said they were “bummed out” by O’Rourke’s support for Biden, Bixler-Zavala responded: “Me too.”

It previously emerged that former Texas Congressman O’Rourke performed with Bixler-Zavala in a band called Foss before the latter went on to achieve fame with At the Drive-In and The Mars Volta.

Rolling Stone article claims that O’Rourke’s love of punk began as a schoolkid, when he discovered The Clash‘s ‘London Calling’. The politician described the classic LP as “a revelation”.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has won nine of the 14 states that voted to pick a Democratic White House candidate on Super Tuesday (March 3), marking a huge turnaround for his campaign.

The former US vice-president changed his fortunes to narrowly win the key state of Texas from his main challenger, Bernie Sanders.

However, Sanders is predicted to win California – the biggest state of the night – as well as three other states.

They lead the race to face-off against Republican President Donald Trump in November.

