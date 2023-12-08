ATEEZ announce 2024 world tour ‘Towards the Light: Will to Power’

K-pop boyband ATEEZ have shared plans to embark on a new world tour in 2024.

On December 8 at midnight KST, the eight-member group dropped a new “coming soon” poster teasing their next world tour. Titled ‘Towards the Light: Will to Power’, the upcoming tour will begin in 2024. At the time of publishing, ATEEZ and their agency KQ Entertainment have not shared any dates or cities for the tour.

It will be ATEEZ’s fourth world tour, following this year’s ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ tour that concluded this September in Manila, the Philippines.

The announcement comes a week after the group made a comeback with their second studio album ‘The World EP.FINE : Will’ and its title track ‘Crazy Form’. The record continues ATEEZ’s ‘The World’ series of releases, which they kicked off last year with the mini-album ‘The World.EP.1 : Movement’.

At a press conference for the release, group member Hongjoong shared that the new record provides a “road map” of ATEEZ’s future. “This is an album that shows our will for the future. The term ‘crazy form’ isn’t quite widely used outside of Korea, but we’ll be able to show everyone our own crazy form with the new song,” he said per Korea JoongAng Daily.

Bandmate San also commented on the group’s relatively low domestic popularity in comparison to their international fanbase, adding that: “We want to make next year a year when we prove ourselves.”

“We want to make everyone understand [the overseas recognition for ATEEZ] and make everyone say ‘ATEEZ’. If we perform on every stage as if it’s our very last day, then I have no doubt that everyone in the world will see who we are,” said San.