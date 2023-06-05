ATEEZ announce new dates for ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour

K-pop boyband ATEEZ have announced new concert dates for their ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour – get the full list of cities and dates below.

The eight-member group announced on social media that they would be bringing their third world tour, ’The Fellowship: Break The Wall’, to Asia and Latin America later this year from July to September.

The upcoming Asia leg will kick off in Taipei, Taiwan on July 8, with stops in Hong Kong and Bangkok in the following month. After which, the boyband will play three shows in Latin America in late-August and early-September.

ATEEZ will return to Asia for concerts in Singapore and Manila in mid-September. Keep an eye out on this page for ticketing information and more.

The Asia and Latin American dates for ATEEZ’s ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour are:

July 2023

08 – Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre Hall 1

15 – Hong Kong, Asia-World Expo Hall 10



August 2023

05 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Exhibition Centre Hall 8

23 – Mexico City, Mexico, Arenda CDMX

26 – São Paulo, Brazil, Allianz Parque

30 – Santiago, Chile, Movistar Arena



September 2023

03 – Bogota, Colombia, Coliseo Live

09 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

16 – Manila, Philippines, Araneta Coliseum

ATEEZ’s ’The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour first kicked off in Seoul, South Korea in October 2022, three months following the release of their ninth mini-album ‘The World Ep 1: Movement’ and its lead single ‘Guerrilla’.

The boyband have since toured North America, Europe and Japan, and recently held two encore concerts in Seoul, as well as four encore shows in Japan. At the second day of their Seoul encore show on April 29, ATEEZ announced that they would be making a comeback in June.

Their most recent release was last December’s ‘Spin Off : From The Witness’, led by the single ‘Halazia’. That record also included remix versions of previously released B-sides ‘Win’, ‘I’m The One’ and ‘Take Me Home’.