ATEEZ begin teasing December comeback with ‘Spin Off: From The Witness’

K-pop boyband ATEEZ are set to make one last comeback before the year ends.

Yesterday (December 12), the eight-member group held the last of their ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ concerts in Chiba, Japan, ending the show with a cryptic clip that read: “I’ve seen it. Will you?”

On the same day, posters bearing ATEEZ’s logo and a QR code began appearing outside the concert venue as well as the Hongdae neighbourhood in Seoul. The QR codes took fans to an Instagram page (@from_the_witness), with the video from the concert as well as a poster for what seems like an upcoming release.

According to the graphic image, the new release will be titled ‘Spin Off: From The Witness’, and is set to arrive on December 30. A report from E-Daily claims the forthcoming release will be a single album, though this has yet to be confirmed by KQ Entertainment.

ATEEZ’s next release will mark their second domestic comeback in 2022, following their ninth mini-album ‘The World Ep 1: Movement’, which arrived in July with the title track ‘Guerrilla’. The boyband has since dropped the Japanese counterpart of that record ‘The World Ep. Paradigm’, as well as a special track titled ‘Like That’ for the opening of Netflix’s original animated series Lookism.

With their Chiba concert yesterday, ATEEZ have completed the North America and East Asia dates of their ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ World Tour. The group will head to Amsterdam next February to kick off the tour’s European leg, which includes stops in London, Madrid and Paris, among others.

At the time of publishing, it is unknown if ATEEZ intend to bring their tour to other regions after wrapping up the European leg in March 2023.