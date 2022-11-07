ATEEZ donate ₩100million towards aid for the victims of Itaewon tragedy

K-pop boyband ATEEZ have made a donation of ₩100million (roughly £63,000) to help the victims of the Itaewon crowd crush tragedy that occurred over a week ago.

On the night of October 29, partygoers in the Itaewon district of Seoul were caught in a fatal crowd crush in an overcrowded alley, resulting in the deaths of at least 156 people and injuring hundreds of others.

On November 5, South Korean news outlet Newsis reported that a South Korean non-governmental organisation, the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association, had come forward to make a statement regarding the boyband’s donation.

According to the charity organisation, per Soompi, the group’s agency KQ Entertainment had told them: “ATEEZ’s members have been deeply mourning the victims of Itaewon tragedy. They decided to make a contribution to give a helping hand to the bereaved families and the injured people.”

The Korea Times has since reported that ATEEZ’s donation come from the proceeds of their recent ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ concerts in Seoul, which took place on October 29 and 30.

The boyband, who were unable to cancel the second night of their show on short notice, had paid their respects to the victims of the tragedy during the concert with a moment of silence accompanied by a condolence message. Fans who attended the concert also reported that the members wore black ribbons in remembrance of the victims during their show.

Last week, it was also revealed that South Korean actress Lee Young-ae (Jewel In The Palace) had offered financial aid to the family of Yuliana Park, a Russian national who had passed away in the tragedy. Per Newsis, Lee had announced her intention to help cover the costs of transporting Park’s body back to her family in Russia.