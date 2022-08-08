ATEEZ reach new peak on Billboard 200 with ‘The World Ep 1: Movement’

K-pop boyband ATEEZ’s latest mini-album ‘The World Ep 1: Movement’ has debuted at Number Three on the Billboard 200, marking their highest-charting entry yet.

On August 7, Billboard announced the top entries of its weekly albums chart, revealing that ATEEZ’s new mini-album ‘The World Ep 1: Movement’ debuted at Number Three in the week ending August 4. This marks the boyband’s first Top Ten entry of their career, and consequently their highest-charting record yet.

According to Billboard, the eight-member act’s ‘The World Ep 1: Movement’ had earned 50,000 equivalent album units since its release on July 29, including 47,000 units of album sales. Most of the remaining units were earned from album streams.

Advertisement

ATEEZ are now the fifth K-pop boyband to land in the Top Three of the weekly chart, after BTS, SuperM, NCT 127 and Stray Kids.

‘The World Ep 1: Movement’ was ATEEZ’s first domestic comeback of 2022, and is the follow-up to last December’s ‘Zero: Fever Epilogue’. That record, along with last September’s ‘Zero: Fever Part.3’, also charted on the Billboard 200, debuting and peaking at Number 73 and 42 respectively.

Led by the title track ‘Guerrilla’, the ‘The World Ep 1: Movement’ is the first instalment of ATEEZ’s new ‘The World’ album series, which follows their previous ‘Treasure’ and ‘Zero’ series. All songs from the seven-track album apart from the opener ‘Propaganda’ were co-written by members Hongjoong and Mingi.

In support of the new record, the boyband have also announced their upcoming ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour, which kicks off in October. The tour will begin in Seoul then head to the US and Japan. A total of 13 shows across nine cities have been announced so far.