ATEEZ unveil cinematic trailer for new album ‘The World Ep.1: Movement’

K-pop boyband ATEEZ have shared a first look at the first album instalment of their forthcoming ‘The World’ series.

On July 11 at midnight KST, the eight-member group offered a dramatic first glimpse at their concept for their upcoming album, ‘The World Ep.1: Movement’. The project, set to arrive on July 29, will mark the first instalment of ATEEZ’s brand-new ‘The World’ series, which follows their previous ‘Treasure’ and ‘Fever’ series.

The trailer is set an a dystopian world, where young men and women are dressed in all-white outfits as a video explaining the need for uniformity and regulation is broadcast to them. “Pain is an unnecessary emotion, and a negative element in life,” declares a speaker. “We want to protect you all.”

However, the members of ATEEZ appear to be plotting a rebellion from a waste processing plant. Donning hoods, the boyband hit a button on a handheld remote, causing the broadcast to malfunction.

‘The World Ep.1: Movement’ will be ATEEZ’s first domestic comeback since last December’s ‘Zero: Fever Epilogue’, which was the final instalment of their previous four-part album series. That record spawned the singles ‘Turbulence’ and ‘The Real’.

ATEEZ are set to perform at this year’s KCON Los Angeles concert, which marks the K-pop festival’s highly anticipated return to in-person events after over two years of online concerts. A celebration of the convention’s 10th anniversary, this year’s KCON LA will take place from August 19 to 21 at the Crypto.com Arena and the LA Convention Center located in downtown Los Angeles.