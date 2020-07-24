Atlas Genius launch new webseries ‘On My Own’

Indie rockers Atlas Genius have announced the launch of a new web series, On My Own, which sees the South Australian outfit trace their origins and perform songs.

Based in Los Angeles for a decade, Atlas Genuis made their return home to Australia to explore the country and document their movements and music in On My Own. All performances and footage were, according to the band, shot in one take using a drone camera.

According to a press statement released today (July 24), the band will be releasing one video a week – via their website and socials – in the lead-up to the release of a new, yet-to-be-named album later this year.

Advertisement

Atlas Genius will begin each video in the series with a set of coordinates that explains to viewers exactly where it was filmed. The locations range from secluded forests to picturesque oceanside cliffs and isolated islands.

The first musical performance in the drone series is of the band’s 2012 single ‘If So’, which you can watch below.

Comprised of brothers Keith, Michael and Steven Jeffrey, Atlas Genius released their debut album ‘When It Was Now’ in 2013, which peaked at number 34 on the Billboard 200 charts and featured the popular single ‘Trojan’.

New episodes of Atlas Genius’ On My Own will premiere every Friday from 2am AEST.