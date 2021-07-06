Atomic Kitten have officially released their Gareth Southgate-loving rework of ‘Whole Again’ ahead of England’s Euros semi-final clash against Denmark.

The update on the group’s 2001 single – which features the lines “Southgate, you’re the one/ You still turn me on/ Football’s coming home again” – was first chanted by fans as the England squad progressed to the semi-finals in the 2018 World Cup.

During a Croydon screening of our national team’s 4-0 defeat against Ukraine last Saturday (July 3), the girl band’s Natasha Hamilton and Liz McClarnon delivered a live performance of their football-themed song.

Now, ahead of England’s crucial semi-final match tomorrow night (July 7), Hamilton and McClarnon have reunited with bandmate Jenny Frost for a studio version of ‘Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again)’.

Littered with crowd chants and references to the beautiful game, the single is available to stream in full below.

“It’s been a whirlwind couple of days, but we are super excited and grateful to be able to contribute to the awesome energy and patriotism that is filling the England streets with this version of ‘Whole Again’,” Atomic Kitten said in a joint statement.

“Totally inspired by the England football fans in support of Gareth Southgate and the super talented England football team, we will be singing loud and proud ‘Football’s Coming Home!'”

Hamilton previously described last weekend’s live airing of the tune as being “very surreal but so much fucking fun” while sharing footage on Instagram.

Atomic Kitten considered officially recording ‘Southgate You’re The One’ back in 2018.

Andy McCluskey, the writer of the original ‘Whole Again’, said at the time: “The Kittens are really chuffed and are actually considering remaking the single with the England lyrics.

“Any time something you’ve created becomes widely accepted is humbling and touching. I wonder who made that first connection by starting to sing it, and suddenly everyone was doing it.”