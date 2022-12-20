Attendance at Australian gigs receives “a boom across every venue size”, new survey finds

A new survey has revealed that attendance to live music events in Australia has enjoyed “a boom across every venue size” in 2022.

The findings were released by the Victorian Music Development Office, who this year surveyed 2,000 Australian music fans for insights around “music discovery, investment, attitudes and consumption”, the report reads. Chief among these findings was the increase in patronage to music venues of all sizes, with stadiums, arenas, theatres and bars each welcoming more music fans than reported in the Music Development Office’s 2019 survey.

“There doesn’t appear to be any reservation for music fans to be in large crowds”, VMDO director Jas Moore said in a press statement. Arenas saw the biggest increase, with 19% of respondents saying they’d visited arena-sized venues this year as opposed to 12% in 2019. Stadiums followed, up 18% from 2019’s 13%, while 27% of music fans said they’d visited theatres in 2022.

Advertisement

Mid-level venues were patronised by 22% of respondents (up from 16% in 2019), while bars and pubs enjoyed a 1% increase from 2019, with 34% of music fans visiting those venues in 2022

Elsewhere, the survey outlined insights around Australia’s favourite genres, with pop music selected by most respondents (20%) as their preferred music category. “Pop music is living up to its name – it is the most popular music genre in Australia”, Moore said.

Rock music was the genre of choice for 13% of respondents, followed closely by country music’s 11%. Regardless of preferred genre, the survey found that general enthusiasm for music has increased since pre-pandemic figures, with 37% of Australians saying that “music is my life [and] number one passion”, compared to 32% in 2019.

The importance of music to Australians translated to their listening hours, with the survey finding that the fans listens to an average of 1.9 hours of music every day. Those between the ages of 16 and 34 accrued the most listening hours, averaging 2.3 hours per day, while those aged 55 and above spent 1.5 hours every day listening to music.

Of the avenues used to discover new music, YouTube was selected by most respondents (31%) as the standout method. Commercial radio (20%), streaming services (18%) and social media (17%) followed, while TV and movie streaming was the least-used method for music discovery.

Speaking of the survey results, Moore said that the “new insights highlight our potential to engage deeper with music fans across Australia”. For a closer look at the findings, head to the Victorian Music Development Office’s website here.