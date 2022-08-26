AURORA announces 2023 Australian tour

Norwegian art-pop singer AURORA has announced she’ll return to Australia next March, performing a trio of east coast dates in support of latest album ‘The Gods We Can Touch’.

The run will begin at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on March 5, before a show at Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall on March 7. The brief tour will wrap up on March 9 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne. Tickets are on sale next Tuesday (August 30) from 9am, with a Secret Sounds pre-sale kicking off a day earlier.

AURORA last toured Australia in 2019, when she performed as part of the Groovin the Moo touring festival and played headline shows in Brisbane and Fremantle. Since then, she’s released two new albums: 2019’s ‘A Different Kind Of Human (Step 2)’ and ‘The Gods We Can Touch’, which arrived in January of this year.

“All the influences are controlled and tastefully curated; her focus is sharp,” NME said of AURORA’s latest in a four-star review. “‘The Gods We Can Touch’ is loaded with AURORA’s idiosyncratic quirks and enchanting notions, but it’s never purely a slave to whimsy. Now’s the time to give in to AURORA.”

Since ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ arrived, AURORA has released a deluxe edition of the album featuring new single ‘The Woman I Am’, and covered Harry Styles’ ‘Golden’ while appearing on BBC Radio 1’s Piano Sessions.

The singer has also released ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ B-sides ‘The Devil Is Human’ and ‘A Potion for Love’ – both of which were originally only available on vinyl – as singles.

AURORA’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Sunday 5 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Tuesday 7 – Sydney, Opera House

Thursday 9 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre