AURORA is back in the studio working on “so many babies”

Norwegian singer AURORA has teased upcoming new material in an Instagram Story, saying she is working on “so many babies” in the studio.

In her Instagram Story posted on January 5, AURORA wrote, “I’m in the studio making so many babies. Delicious babies.” The enigmatic singer wished fans a happy new year, concluding, “Sending you all so much love, from behind the button on my belly to the corner of your eye. Let me drink your tears and eat your mind you beautiful people.”

AURORA previously shared a new song called ‘Hunting Shadows – Assassin’s Creed’, which features in the official live-action trailer for Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary: Leap Into History, in September 2022. AURORA called Assassin’s Creed “one of [her] favourite games” in a statement about her involvement, adding that it “holds a special place” in her heart.

‘Hunting Shadows – Assassin’s Creed’ followed July’s ‘A Potion For Love’, which was previously only available to listen to on the vinyl version of her ‘The Gods We Can Touch‘ single ‘Cure For Me‘. She also released the single ‘The Devil Is Human’ in July last year.

AURORA’s third album ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ released in January 2022. In a four-star review, NME said that the album was “loaded with AURORA’s idiosyncratic quirks and enchanting notions, but it’s never purely a slave to whimsy”, calling the record AURORA’s most complete effort to date.

She also teamed up with Camila Cabello on the track ‘Take Me Back Home’, which features in the trailer for David Attenborough’s latest documentary Frozen Planet II, which was released on September 11 last year. AURORA would later perform ‘Take Me Back Home’ with Hans Zimmer at the Royal Albert Hall for the BBC’s Earth Prom 2022, taking over Cabello’s vocal parts.

AURORA has also announced a series of Australian shows on her ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ world tour set to kick off later this year in March. She will first perform at the Powerstation in Auckland, New Zealand on March 3 before heading to Australia for a five-date run beginning March 5 at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane. Tickets for the New Zealand show are already sold out, as well as the Australian shows at the Sydney Opera House on March 7 and at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on March 9.

Tickets for the concerts at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, Sydney’s Liberty Hall and Adelaide’s Womadelaide are still available via Ticketmaster, Moshtix and Womadelaide’s website respectively.

AURORA’s Australian ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ tour dates are:

March 5 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

March 6 – Liberty Hall, Sydney

March 7 – Sydney Opera House, Sydney

March 9 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

March 11 – WOMADelaide, Adelaide