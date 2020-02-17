News Music News

AURORA gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her Oscar experience in new video

The singer performed alongside Idina Menzel at the 92nd Academy Awards

Will Lavin
AURORA
AURORA. CREDIT: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Norwegian pop star AURORA has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her experience at this year’s Oscars.

The singer performed Frozen 2‘s ‘Into the Unknown’ with Idina Menzel at the 92nd Academy Awards last week.

Menzel and AURORA were joined by nine other women from around the world who provided Elsa’s singing voice when the song was dubbed in other languages.

The voices of Elsa from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America. Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand sang in their native languages.

Now, in a behind-the-scenes clip she shares an intimate glimpse of her pre-show preparation. The video follows AURORA around the streets of Los Angeles as she shops ahead of the ceremony, stopping to take pictures with fans (and cats).

The end of the clip sees her suiting up in her custom made ‘warrior suit’ (and charity shop crown), designed by her sister and fashion designer Viktoria Aksnes.

Watch the clip below:

Meanwhile, AURORA has released a powerful video about the climate crisis.

Speaking about the video, the 23-year-old said ‘Apple Tree’ is “about the potential that hides in all of us. We can all save the world if we put our minds to it.”

She continued: “The world won’t listen to scientific proof that the world is dying, so maybe it will listen to the dreamers, the children. In a bleeding world the power of the individual is our only hope. Let her save the world. Let him save them all.”

