AURORA shares blissful new single ‘Your Blood’

AURORA has shared a new blissful single titled ‘Your Blood’. Check it out below.

Shared today (November 8), the track is the Norwegian alt-pop singer’s first new music since she released her chart-topping third album ‘The Gods We Can Touch’, and sees her deliver some cathartic vocals alongside some synth-infused instrumentals.

‘Your Blood’, co-written, produced and recorded by Chris Greatti (Lady Gaga, Willow, Yungblud, Grimes), finds AURORA shedding light on the beauty of the human soul in all its forms – celebrating it for its vulnerability, emotions and flaws. It also is described in a press release as a track that “marks a new era” for the singer and opens her up to “another chapter in her ever-evolving” discography.

Discussing the new single, AURORA said: “The world is always bleeding. And you never know what is going on under people’s skin. I think it’s only when we reach out to each other, that we understand what compassion and beauty we are capable of as human beings.”

She continued, adding: “Even if we can’t understand what people are going through: we should still try. If we don’t, what is a life truly worth? Sometimes addressing the pain, your own, or the pain of the world hurts so much it feels like dying. But in truth, I believe it is then we are born. Your blood. My blood. Our blood.”

The new song comes after AURORA shared details of her first book, The Gods We Can Touch.

Set for release on November 16 via Decca Records & Faber Music, the project has already been a hit with fans, with signed copies selling out in under an hour and the printing press having to be relaunched to meet demands. You can pre-order the book here.

‘Your Blood’ also comes alongside the announcement that AURORA will be playing a series of live shows across her native Norway.

Set to kick off in spring 2024, the tour will consist of eight dates across the country and kick off on March 3 with an opening date in Hamar. From there, the singer will make stops in Bergen, Trondheim and Stavanger, before closing the tour with two back-to-back shows in Oslo.

Tickets for the Norwegian tour go on sale this Friday (November 10) and can be found here. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

2024 Aurora Tour Dates are:

MARCH:

3 – Hamar Kulturhus, Hamar

7 – Røkeriet, USF Verftet, Bergen

8 – Røkeriet, USF Verftet, Bergen

13 – Byscenen, Trondheim

14 – Byscenen, Trondheim

16 – Stavanger Konserthus, Stavanger

22 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

23 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

AURORA’s forthcoming live shows follow on from a busy year of touring throughout 2022 and 2023. This included a sold-out show at the O2 Academy Brixton, followed by international dates for her ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ tour.

This summer, she also headlined Norway’s Øya Festival alongside Florence + The Machine and Gorillaz, and joined the star-studded line-up at BST Hyde Park, alongside the likes of the legendary Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers.

AURORA’s third album ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ received a four-star review from NME, which said that the album was “loaded with AURORA’s idiosyncratic quirks and enchanting notions, but it’s never purely a slave to whimsy”, calling the record AURORA’s most complete effort to date.

Speaking with NME last year, the alt-pop star also recalled what it was like to see a new wave of fans because of platforms such as TikTok.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” she said. “Once I had more than just my mother as a fan, it’s all kind of been a mush. I feel that if you find my music, then there’s a reason. You may need it.”

“I’m happy for all of those people and myself,” she added. “A connection has been made, and that’s a very touching thing. Imagine how scary it is to let something into your heart, let something touch it and even make it cry. I’m honoured by that.”