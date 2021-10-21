Aurora shares ethereal new video for ‘Giving In To The Love’

Aurora has shared the new video for her recent single ‘Giving In To The Love’ – you can watch the clip below.

The song is taken from the Norwegian artist’s upcoming new album ‘The Gods We Can Touch’, which is set for release on January 21, 2022 via Decca.

The video for ‘Giving In To The Love’ has been released this week. Directed by Aurora and shot in Oslo, the clip features the singer dancing among scenes of nature before she seemingly brings a statue to life.

You can watch Aurora’s video for ‘Giving In To The Love’ below.

Speaking to NME back in July about ‘The Gods We Can Touch’, Aurora said that her new record wouldn’t be dealing in “doom, gloom, COVID and horror”, but would instead be “more playful and fun” while still “representing a lot of things that bother me with society and our history”.

“It’s quite sensual actually, and very much about the dark, the light and the absurd combination of the two,” she said. “To me, music has always been very serious and no fun. I always write about really serious things, and I can see myself standing on stage every night for an hour and being really sad all the time.”

Aurora will head out on a UK and European tour in support of her new album from February through to April 2022.

The singer will also speak and perform at a special climate and culture event next month during COP26, the upcoming United Nations climate change conference.