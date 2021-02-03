AURORA to celebrate six-year anniversary of ‘Runaway’ with new EP and livestream

AURORA has announced that she will celebrate the six-year anniversary of her breakthrough single ‘Runaway’ with a new EP and livestream.

Taken from the Norwegian singer-songwriter’s acclaimed 2016 debut album ‘All My Demons Greeting Me As A Friend’, ‘Runaway’ went on to amass over 100million streams on Spotify alone.

Tomorrow (February 4), AURORA will release ‘For The Humans Who Take Long Walks In The Forest’, the first of a series of curated EPs from her catalogue in celebration of ‘Runaway’ turning six.

She has also announced that she will perform a livestream set on her YouTube channel on the same say at 8pm GMT – you can tune in here.

Billie Eilish has previously praised AURORA as an early inspiration of hers, and in particular ‘Runaway’.

“When I was 12, I saw Aurora’s ‘Runaway’ music video,” Eilish told Vanity Fair. “Something inside me clicked, like, that is what I want to do, no matter whether it goes anywhere or not.”

Responding to Eilish’s praise, AURORA told NME in 2019: “I think the world needs more artists who just do what they want. She uses her voice is such a cool way. I’m also a big fan of her brother Finneas O’Connell and the way he produces lo-fi percussion.

“I will be listening to her more because she must be doing something right. The world seems to adore her right now because she’s really cool.”

See the tracklist for ‘FOR THE HUMANS WHO TAKE LONG WALKS IN THE FOREST’ below:

01. ‘Runaway’

02. ‘Little Boy In The Grass’

03. ‘Home’

04. ‘Winter Bird’

05. ‘Running With The Wolves’

06. ‘The Seed’

Back in October, AURORA became the latest artist to join the Clean Sounds initiative, which sees artists perform surprise sets for volunteers cleaning up plastic and other pollution in natural environments.

In a video shared on October 18, AURORA was seen singing her 2016 single ‘Warrior’ to a group of people who spent the day tending to the shores of her native country, Norway.