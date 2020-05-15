Listen to Aurora’s powerful new love song ‘Exist For Love’

Aurora has shared a brand new track – listen to ‘Exist For Love’ below.

The Norwegian artist’s new song follows her second album ‘A Different Kind Of Human (Step 2)’, which arrived last summer.

The track features contributions from Isabel Waller-Bridge, sister of actor and Fleabag creator Phoebe.

“I never thought that I would ever write a song about love. But now I am ready,” Aurora explained in a statement announcing the new track. “My heart is ready. And I hope you are as well.”

Listen to the new track below.

The new track came alongside a livestream on YouTube last night (May 14), in which Aurora spoke about the process of writing and recording ‘Exist For Love’, and played a solo version of the track on the piano. Watch that in full below.

Earlier this week (May 11), ahead of the new track’s announcement, Aurora posted that she was “ready to explore the next chapter” of her career with fans. In an attached photo of a handwritten note, the singer reasoned that “the world needs more love than ever” at the moment, in reference to her new track’s theme.

In a four-star review of Aurora’s previous studio effort, NME wrote that “the album shines with crisp production, a dynamic of extremes and Aurora’s unflinchingly confident performance and message.”

Earlier this year, Aurora performed Frozen 2‘s ‘Into the Unknown’ with Idina Menzel at the Oscars ceremony. She later shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her experience at the star-studded event.