Electronic duo Peking Duk have been announced as the headliners for AusGP Sessions, a new live music event that will debut at the 2020 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Indie pop duo Client Liaison, Sydney DJ Tigerlily and electronic band Bag Raiders will also perform at the concert series, which runs from March 12 to 15. Other acts such as dance act Mashd N Kutcher, singer-songwriter CXLOE, Melbourne-based producer Benson and DJ YO! MAFIA round out the line-up.

“We can’t wait to be playing the Grand Prix in 2020,” Peking Duk said of their headlining DJ set in a press statement. “The cars are fast, the drivers are fearless and the crowd is all kinds of madness. Great times ahead!”

In a statement, Client Liaison said: “We are so excited to be performing at the Australian Grand Prix. Each year we’d hear the roaring sound of the jets flying over Melbourne, this kinda high-octane energy is what we’re going to channel when we perform after the main race next year.”

The AusGP Sessions will be part of the Australian Grand Prix’s M-Lane, the festival hub of the racing event. Tickets for the event are available now. For more details, head to the Australian Grand Prix official website.