Ausmusic T-Shirt Day breaks fundraising record in 2021

Organisers behind Ausmusic T-Shirt Day have revealed the annual fundraising campaign has reached a record-breaking $540,000.

Held on November 19, the event encouraged music fans to snap a photo of themselves wearing a local act’s merchandise, upload it to social media with the hashtag #AusmusicTShirtDay, and support the initiative financially. Proceeds are directed to music mental health charity Support Act.

The campaign raised 65 per cent more than last year’s total of $327,000. More than 1,800 individuals, companies and organisations took part in this year’s campaign, with Moshtix, Cold Chisel, Unified Music Group, YouTube Music and the Play On Victoria concert among this year’s top fundraisers.

“Our sincere thanks to everyone who participated and made this year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day our biggest year yet, and for helping to celebrate Australian music while raising funds for all those who are doing it tough,” Support Act chief executive Clive Miller said in a statement.

“Our website will remain open for a few more weeks, so it’s not too late to donate or to remit funds from your own fundraising events or merch sales. We’re pretty sure we can get to at least $550,000 by the time we call time on this year’s event.”