Ausmusic T-Shirt Day moved to April this year

The annual Ausmusic T-Shirt Day will be pushed to April this year in support of Australian artists who are doing it tough due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As triple j reports, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day will be rescheduled to April 17. The day is usually celebrated during Ausmusic Month in November alongside a handful of other music-related events.

The premise of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is fairly simple: wear some merch from an Australian artist or band and share it online with the hashtag #AusmusicTshirtDay. The annual campaign was kicked off by triple j in 2013 after being inspired by the BBC’s ‘Wear Your Old Band T-Shirt To Work Day’. In 2017, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day partnered with music industry crisis relief service Support Act in order to raise funds for local musicians facing hardships.

While streaming tracks from Australian musicians is one way to support the sector, triple j says “merch sales are one of the best ways we can support our crippled music industry”.

High-profile figures often get involved every year, either supporting their own bands or the work of others.

Myself and Cold Chisel are supporting #AusMusicTShirtDay today. Put on yours and show your support. You can also donate to our Cold Chisel supporter page here: https://t.co/3c1KVc7XAd pic.twitter.com/yZJURSo8Jb — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) November 15, 2019

In addition to Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, last year’s Ausmusic Month saw a special edition of beloved music quiz show Spicks and Specks and a brand new documentary on ’90s show Recovery.